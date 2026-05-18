MS Dhoni Farewell On Cards? Chennai Super Kings Ask Fans To Stay After Final Home Game Vs SRH

Dhoni could be in Chennai for the final time today | X/CSK

Chennai Super Kings have requested fans to stay back in the stadium after their final home game of the season against SRH on Monday. That request has sparked buzz, with many considering it to be a hint towards MS Dhoni's farewell. The former CSK captain hasn't played at all this season due to injury, but trained in Chennai ahead of the clash.

"Requesting all superfans to stay back at the stadium after the match," CSK said in a post on X.

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Why have CSK asked fans to stay back?

Ahead of the much-anticipated CSK vs SRH clash in Chennai, the five-time put out a message requesting supporters not to leave immediately after the match, triggering widespread speculation on social media over a possible farewell ceremony for the legendary former India captain.

CSK mentioned that it was for the annual lap of honour, a tradition sports teams across the globe follow in the final home game of the season. CSK players will take a lap around the ground as a 'thank you' to their fans. Dhoni hasn't been to Chepauk in any of the match days, but could appear for the lap of honour after Monday's contest.

Is it Dhoni's final CSK appearance?

MS Dhoni is yet to make an appearance this season due to injury and speculation remains he might bid farewell to the franchise. Dhoni’s future has remained one of the biggest talking points surrounding CSK over the past few seasons.

While the 44-year-old has repeatedly avoided giving a clear answer about retirement, every appearance at Chepauk has carried an emotional undertone, with fans treating each game as though it could be his last in yellow.