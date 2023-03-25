MS Dhoni could get a team together: Sunil Gavaskar on CSK captain

CSK skipper MS Dhoni | Pic: AFP

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar is a big MS Dhoni fan and he made it clear once again during a recent interview when he lauded the former captain for his ability to lead by example in all formats of the game.

Dhoni will be looking to turn CSK's fortunes around this season after failing to reach the knockouts for the first time in IPL history last year. IPL 2023 begins from March 31.

"I think when CSK returned and won the IPL trophy, it was absolutely amazing because the team had not been together for two years and they had moved out with different franchises and suddenly they come back again.

"That tells you leadership. That tells you how the man could get a team together again after that gap.

"Sometimes you know, first year, second year there is a team spirit that happens but to get all of them together after the gap is remarkable," Gavaskar said on Star Sports Network.

Dhoni chasing Rohit's record

Dhoni, who has lifted four IPL titles for the franchise, will be hoping to match Rohit Sharma's record of 5 trophies and bow out with a bang if he does retire after this season.

"I think therefore that particular year and some of the shots that he played, I remember one game where the teams needed 20 odds runs in the final over and he just smashed it around from everywhere from outside the off stump, he was hitting it over long on for sixes!

"We were used to seeing that from Dhoni but even those little touches of his where he makes a fielder, a player feel 7 feet tall, are the touches that make him stand out from the other," said Gavaskar.

Chennai Super Kings will begin their campaign against the defending champions Gujarat Titans on March 31.