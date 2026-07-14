MS Dhoni Asks Kid For Some Popcorn In Stands During IND Vs ENG 1st ODI At Edgbaston In Birmingham; VIDEO Goes Viral | X

Former Team India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was spotted in the stands at Edgbaston in Birmingham, watching the first ODI match between India and England on Tuesday. While fans were excited to see him, it was a sweet moment with a young fan sitting next to him that stole the show.

The broadcasting cameras caught MS Dhoni in a light-hearted moment with the young kid. MS Dhoni was seen asking the young kid to share some of the popcorn which he was eating while enjoying the match from the stands. The video of the incident is being widely shared on social media and the fans are also reacting while praising MS Dhoni.

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Here Are The Highlights Of The Heart-Warming Moment:

Sharing a Snack: During the game, Dhoni was seen sharing the young kid's popcorn who was sitting nearby.

Video Viral: The cute moment was caught on camera and the official TV broadcaster shared the video online with the caption, "Safe to say, this kid has the best 'guess who I sat next to' story ever."

Fans React: Cricket fans on social media loved the warm gesture with many calling the young kid incredibly lucky to watch a match next to a cricket legend.

A fan reacted to the video and said, "MS Dhoni just turned this seat into a lifetime flex." Another said, "Kohli ne London rehne ko convince kar liya kya."

MS Dhoni also attended the India vs England T20I game on July 7 on his birthday. The fans were excited to see their favourite cricket star cheering for the team on his special day.

Even though Dhoni has retired from international cricket, his presence at the stadium still brings massive excitement and this adorable interaction quickly became the most talked-about moment outside of the actual game.