MS Dhoni Shows His Comic Side, Mimics 'Elderly Walk' While Interacting With Fans During IND vs ENG 3rd T20 | Video

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Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again left fans smiling with his trademark sense of humour during the third T20I between India national cricket team and England cricket team at Trent Bridge. While enjoying the match from the stands, Dhoni was seen interacting with spectators, and one light-hearted moment quickly stole the spotlight on social media.

In a video that has since gone viral, the former India skipper playfully mimicked himself as an old man. Dhoni pretended to walk with a stick after gesturing towards his face to indicate a long white beard, leaving the fans around him in splits. The iconic wicketkeeper-batter appeared to be joking about growing older while continuing to enjoy the attention from the crowd.

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The candid interaction reflected Dhoni's fun-loving personality, a trait that has made him one of India's most admired cricketers even after stepping away from international cricket.

Dhoni had travelled to England to watch the ongoing white-ball series and was present at Trent Bridge for the third T20I. Earlier, videos of him arriving at the stadium and later being mobbed by supporters while leaving the venue had also gone viral, highlighting his enduring popularity among cricket fans across the globe.

On the field, England produced a dominant performance to defeat India by 125 runs in the third T20I, taking a 2-0 lead in the series. However, away from the action, it was Dhoni's amusing imitation of walking with a stick and sporting a white beard that became one of the most talked-about moments from the evening, with fans praising the legendary captain's witty sense of humour.