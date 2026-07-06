MS Dhoni 45th Birthday: Fans Pour Milk On Giant Cut-Outs As Celebrations Begin In Vijayawada | VIDEO | X | Instagram

Vijayawada, July 6: The celebrations for former India captain and Chennai Super Kings superstar Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 45th birthday have already started in Vijayawada, ahead of his special day on July 7. Several videos have surfaced on social media which shows Dhoni fans gathering in large numbers to celebrate the birthday of their favourite cricketer.

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The fans unveiled giant cut-outs of Dhoni wearing both the Indian cricket team jersey and the Chennai Super Kings jersey. They also poured milk over the cut-outs, a tradition often followed by fans in South India to show their love and respect for sporting icons.

The videos show a huge crowd cheering, recording the massive celebration on their mobile phones and celebrating as the cut-outs were installed. One of the clips was shared by the X account Dhoni Trends which said, "MS Dhoni's 45th birthday celebrations have officially begun in Vijayawada." Other fan pages on Instagram also posted videos of the celebrations.

Dhoni remains one of the most loved cricketers in India. Every year, fans across the country celebrate his birthday with cake-cutting events, charity activities, bike rallies and large gatherings.

This year, Vijayawada has once again become one of the first cities to kick off the celebrations with fans eagerly counting down to Dhoni's 45th birthday.