'This Is Breach Of Privacy': Airline Staffer Secretly Records MS Dhoni & Family While He Boards Flight At Mumbai Airport; Netizens Left Furious | Video

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A video showing former India captain MS Dhoni and his family being secretly recorded by an airline staff member while boarding a flight at Mumbai Airport has sparked widespread criticism on social media. The clip, which has gone viral on Instagram, shows Dhoni, wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva Dhoni walking towards the aircraft as an employee discreetly films them from inside the aerobridge.

The staff member appears to record the family without their knowledge as they proceed to board the flight. Unlike the usual fan videos captured from public areas of airports, this footage drew attention because it seemingly came from someone working in a restricted operational area. The video quickly spread across social media, with many users questioning the employee's professionalism and whether passenger privacy had been violated.

Netizens were quick to condemn the incident, calling it an invasion of privacy. Many argued that airline employees are expected to maintain professional conduct and protect passengers' privacy, regardless of whether the traveler is a celebrity or an ordinary customer. Several users demanded strict action against the staff member, stating that recording passengers without consent while on duty is unacceptable.

Others pointed out that celebrities often face relentless public attention, but stressed that airport and airline personnel have a greater responsibility to respect boundaries. Fans expressed disappointment that even someone as private as Dhoni, who has consistently maintained a low profile off the field, was subjected to such behavior during what should have been a routine journey.

The incident has reignited discussions about privacy for public figures and the responsibilities of airline staff. While the viral video continues to circulate online, many fans hope the episode serves as a reminder that professionalism and respect for passenger privacy should always take precedence over creating viral social media content.