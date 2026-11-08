 MPCA President Mahanaryaman Scindia Felicitates Eight Gwalior Cricketers With Scooters, Kits And Financial Aid
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HomeSportsMPCA President Mahanaryaman Scindia Felicitates Eight Gwalior Cricketers With Scooters, Kits And Financial Aid

MPCA President Mahanaryaman Scindia Felicitates Eight Gwalior Cricketers With Scooters, Kits And Financial Aid

MPCA chief Mahanaryaman Scindia honoured eight Gwalior cricketers with Diwali gifts at a stadium, PTI reported. Akshay Sharma and Honi Yadav received electric scooters, while Jarnail Singh got an electric wheelchair. Other players received cricket kits or ₹10,000 cheques. Scindia said the association remained committed to supporting sporting talent and helping players excel in their careers.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 08, 2026, 06:33 PM IST
MPCA President Mahanaryaman Scindia Felicitates Eight Gwalior Cricketers With Scooters, Kits And Financial Aid
Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) president and MPPL founder Mahanaryaman Scindia | X @ANI

Indore, Nov 8: Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) president and MPPL founder Mahanaryaman Scindia felicitated eight state based cricketers from Gwalior by presenting them with special gifts on the occasion of Diwali.

The players, recognised for their achievements and contribution to cricket, received cricket kits, financial assistance, electric scooters and an electric wheelchair at a special function held at a cricket stadium in Gwalior.

Among the recipients, Ranji Trophy player Akshay Sharma and cricketer Honi Yadav were presented with electric scooters, while Jarnail Singh, manager of the Indian Wheelchair Cricket Team, received an electric wheelchair.

Madhya Pradesh Under-19 players Aryan Kushwaha and Yashaswani Bohre were gifted cricket kits, while Yuvraj Kansana and Sonam Yadav received cheques of Rs 10,000 each. Differently-abled cricketer Yogendra Singh was also presented with a cricket kit.

Several office-bearers of the Gwalior Division Cricket Association (GDCA), including its president Sangram Kadam and secretary Vijay Prakash Sharma, attended the event.

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Scindia said Madhya Pradesh had no shortage of sporting talent and its players possessed the potential to make a mark at national and international levels.

He said the MPCA remained committed to supporting players and providing them with the resources and encouragement needed to excel.

The initiative was aimed at recognising the players' hard work and achievements and motivating them to perform better in their sporting careers.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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