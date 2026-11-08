'Tomorrow Match 50 Hamza Zahoor': Pakistan Star's Manifestation Comes True With Stunning Hundred Against India; Post Match Celebration Goes Viral

Pakistan Star's Manifestation Comes True With Stunning Hundred |

Hamza Zahoor produced a memorable performance against India in the U19 Asia Cup, guiding Pakistan to a thrilling three-wicket victory with a terrific century. However, it was his celebration after hitting the winning boundary that stole the spotlight.

The Pakistan youngster pulled a handwritten note out of his pocket and showed it to the crowd, revealing a message that had seemingly predicted his performance.

Zahoor's celebration steals spotlight

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Hamza's winning shot triggered wild celebrations as Pakistan sealed a three-wicket victory over their arch-rivals. He immediately took off his helmet and sprinted towards the Pakistan supporters, roaring in delight. His teammates, including Shafiq, rushed towards him to join the celebrations as the youngster soaked in the moment.

However, the most interesting moment came when Hamza pulled out a note from his pocket and held it up towards the crowd. The message read, "Tomorrow match 50 Hamza Zahoor."

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The youngster had seemingly written down his target before the match, but he ended up going one better by scoring a magnificent hundred. His celebration quickly became one of the standout moments from the high-voltage encounter.

This is a developing story......