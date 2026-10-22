'Moye Moye Moment!' Bhuvneshwar Kumar Takes First T20I Wicket For India In Nearly 4 Years, But On A Free Hit | X

Indian Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was bowling his first over in international cricket after a gap of almost four years and had a "Moye Moye" moment. The moment occurred during the India vs New Zealand first T20I on Thursday, when a catch off his bowling turned out to be a no wicket because the delivery was a Free Hit.

Wicket On Free Hit

The incident took place in the 16th over when Bhuvneshwar was bowling to New Zealand batsman Bevon Jacobs. Jacobs attempted to hit the ball over the boundary but failed to get enough power behind his shot. Nitish Kumar Reddy completed the catch at long-on and both Nitish and Bhuvneshwar initially appeared delighted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, their celebrations did not last long as they realised that the delivery was a Free Hit. As a result, Jacobs could not be dismissed through the catch which left Bhuvneshwar without a wicket from the delivery.

Bhuvi Fails To Take A Wicket

Bhuvneshwar Kumar failed to take a wicket in his second game after comeback. He was part of the playing XI during the India vs West Indies final T20I in Bengaluru. The match was washed out due to rain and Bhuvneshwar did not get a chance to bowl.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In today's game against New Zealand, Bhuvi bowled his four overs and gave away 49 runs without claiming a single wicket. He also bowled two no balls and 2 wide balls in his spell.

'Moye Moye' Moment

The moment quickly went viral on social media, with the fans calling it a "Moye Moye" moment. Nitish Kumar Reddy also appeared disappointed after realising that his effort would not count as a wicket.

Read Also Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowls In The Nets Ahead Of IND Vs NZ 1st T20I After Comeback Match Washed Out;...

The incident came during Bhuvneshwar's return to international cricket after nearly four years. Despite the disappointment, the experienced pacer continued to bowl for India in the match.

Bhuvneshwar had bowled a no-ball earlier in the over, which resulted in the Free Hit. The delivery gave Jacobs another chance and the New Zealand batsman survived despite hitting the ball straight into Nitish's hands.