Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowls In The Nets Ahead Of IND Vs NZ 1st T20I After Comeback Match Washed Out; VIDEO

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowls In India Nets Ahead Of New Zealand T20I After Comeback Match Washed Out; VIDEO | X | BCCI

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back in the Indian team's training nets ahead of the first T20I against New Zealand on Thursday, October 22. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of the experienced fast bowler practicing with the team as he is likely to be seen playing for India again.

In the video, Bhuvneshwar can be seen bowling in the Indian team's training kit. The right-arm pacer looks focused as he bowls in the nets. His return is good news for Indian cricket fans, who have been waiting to see the experienced bowler back in action for the national team.

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Comeback Match Washed Out

Bhuvneshwar was added to India's squad for the fifth T20I against the West Indies on October 17 after Arshdeep Singh suffered a shoulder injury. He returned to India's playing XI after nearly four years, having last played for the country in November 2022.

However, rain spoiled his comeback as the fifth T20I in Bengaluru was abandoned. India had scored 118 runs for five wickets in 7.4 overs when rain stopped play. Bhuvneshwar did not get a chance to bowl and could not step onto the field during the match.

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The five-match T20I series between India and the West Indies ended in a 2-2 draw. Bhuvneshwar's return to the playing XI was a major talking point, but fans are still waiting to see him bowl for India again.

Can Bhuvi Play Against New Zealand?

Bhuvneshwar could get another chance to play for India in the first T20I against New Zealand on Thursday. The match will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

The 36-year-old pacer is known for his ability to swing the ball and bowl accurately. His experience could be useful for India in New Zealand, where conditions can help fast bowlers. However, his place in the playing XI is not confirmed yet.

India will begin the five-match T20I series against New Zealand on October 22. Bhuvneshwar will hope to get an opportunity to bowl and make his return to international cricket memorable after missing out in the rain-hit match against the West Indies.