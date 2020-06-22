Move, Learn & Discover'

Mumbai

Olympic Day is one of the most celebrated days across the globe. Irrespective of age, sex or creed, thousands gather to commemorate the world's greatest sporting event. Of the several Olympic Day events, the Olympic Day Run stands out the most and they are held all across the world. This event is followed by exhibitions, music festivals and educational seminars. Over the past two decades, this event, which is dear to many sportspersons, has helped to spread the Olympic ideals to every corner of the world. Olympic Day started in 1948 to commemorate the birth of the modern Olympic Games on June 23, 1894 at the Sorbonne in Paris. The first Olympic Games were held in Athens (Greece) in 1896, with just 14 countries taking part. However, on the 72nd anniversary of the Olympics, since everything has gone indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is all online now. But, thanks to technology, the celebrations are on and this day is being observed all across the country. The Olympic Day Runs have gone from strength to strength. discover’, NOCs organise sports, cultural and educational activities. In India, the event has been incorporated into the school curriculum and, in recent years many NOCs have added concerts and exhibitions to the celebrations.