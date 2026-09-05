'Most Useless Cricket Team': Pakistan’s Unusual Training Ahead Of England Test Gets Brutally Trolled Online | VIDEO

Pakistan’s cricket team has been trolled on social media after players were seen participating in a football drill | X/cric_mukku

Pakistan’s cricket team has found itself at the centre of another social media storm ahead of the third Test against England. The players were seen taking part in a football drill during their training session as they prepare for the final match of the series. The unusual training footage quickly drew attention online, with fans and trolls questioning whether football was the right focus at such a crucial stage.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pakistan turn to football in training

The football drill appeared to be part of the team’s fitness and warm-up routine. Cricket teams regularly use football-based exercises to improve movement, coordination, fitness and team bonding. However, the timing of Pakistan’s session made it an easy target for criticism, especially after their disappointing performances in the first two Tests.

Pakistan have already lost the three-match series after suffering heavy defeats in the opening two matches. They went down by an innings and 103 runs in the first Test before losing the second Test at Lord’s by 194 runs.

The footage sparked plenty of jokes and sarcastic comments from cricket fans online. Some users mocked the players for appearing to prepare for a football match rather than concentrating on their Test cricket problems. Pakistan’s recent struggles have made the team an easy target for social media trolling.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The criticism also comes after a chaotic few days for Pakistan cricket. The Pakistan Cricket Board sent seven players home and replaced head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed with Mike Hesson ahead of the final Test.