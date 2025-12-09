Most T20I Wickets For India: Jasprit Bumrah Goes 2nd Behind Arshdeep Singh During IND Vs SA 1st T20I

Jasprit Bumrah scaled a major milestone on Tuesday. After a break in the ODI series, Bumrah has roared back with form in the IND vs SA 1st t20I in Cuttack. The 32-year-old became the first Indian bowler to pick 100 wickets in the shortest format of the game.
Arguably India's greatest bowler of the current generation, Bumrah has been a constant across formats when fit. He arrived for the t20I series on 99 wickets and reached the three-figure mark with the wicket of Dewald Brevis in Cuttack.
Most wickets for India in T20Is
Arshdeep Singh - 107 wickets (69 matches)
Jasprit Bumrah - 101 wickets (81 matches)
Hardik Pandya - 99 wickets (121 matches)
Yuzvendra Chahal - 96 wickets (80 matches)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 90 wickets (87 matches)
Bumrah eventually finished with figures of 2/17 in his three overs. The 32-year-old now has 101 wickets in 81 matches, averaging a staggering 17.92. His economy of 6.35 is the lowest for any India bowler with more than 25 wickets. In fact, among full member nation bowlers, only Rashid Khan has a better economy rate than Bumrah after taking 100 wickets.