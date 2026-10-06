'Most Inconsistent Player': Sanju Samson's Poor Run Continues, Scores His Highest 11 In Last Four T20I Innings; Fans React | VIDEO

'Most Inconsistent Player': Sanju Samson's Poor Run Continues, Scores 11 In IND Vs WI 1st T20I; Fans React | VIDEO | X

Samson managed just 11 runs off nine balls against West Indies in Lucknow, continuing his struggle for runs after a string of low scores in his last five T20I innings

Lucknow, October 6: Team India opener batsman Sanju Samson's poor run with the bat continued in the first T20I against West Indies at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday. The Indian wicket-keeper batsman scored just 11 runs off nine balls with one four, before losing his wicket.

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Sanju Samson has been facing the ire of the fans on social media for his poor form. The fans are questioning Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir over the omission of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from the squad, despite Sanju's struggle with the bat.

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Sanju has struggled to score big runs in his recent T20I appearances after his heroics in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Before today's match against West Indies, Sanju scored two runs against Pakistan on October 3, 7 runs against Sri Lanka on October 1 and nine against Japan on September 22.

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His last five T20I innings include only one fifty. Samson score 50 off 35 balls against Afghanistan on September 17, but he failed to cross the 11-run mark in his next four innings.

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The internet users are slamming Sanju Samson and demanding Gautam Gambhir to replace him with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for the remaining four T20Is against West Indies.

A user said, "I think it’s time to move on from Sanju Samson. He has been given plenty of chances, and now Vaibhav Suryavanshi should be given a chance in the team. Sanju won the T20 World Cup with his performances and has my utmost respect for that, but the batting just isn’t happening anymore. It’s time to try Vaibhav in the next match."

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Another said, "Another rare failure of Sanju Samson. The most inconsistent Player in the Indian team."

A user also said, "Fraud Sanju Samson in Last 4 T20Is 9, 7, 2, 11." Another said, "How long will Gautam Gambhir keep ruining a 15 years old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s career for a fraud like Sanju Samson? How long will he keep dropping him despite him performing just for his favourite Sanju who keeps failing whenever the pitch is a little hard to bat?"

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Samson's recent scores show that he has struggled to convert his starts into significant contributions. With competition for places in the T20I side, consistent performances will be important for the wicket-keeper batsman in the matches ahead.