Morne Morkel Highlights Importance Of Key Performances, Pitch & Dew Ahead Of Semifinal Clash

Morne Morkel. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Mumbai: India and England are still searching for a perfect game in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, but both sides have found players stepping up when it has mattered the most.

For India, it started with Suryakumar Yadav at the same venue before contributions came from Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube in later matches. Jasprit Bumrah has consistently delivered with the ball, while Varun Chakravarthy impressed in the early stages before losing some rhythm during the Super Eight matches.

"That is something we haven't really spoken about, about the perfect game. I think the quality of this team has been shown that, on the day somebody can put their hand up and put up a performance. Hopefully now in the last two games, especially tomorrow night, we can produce that special performance," bowling coach Morne Morkel said at the pre-match press conference here on Wednesday.

India have already handled pressure in two virtual knockout games following their loss to South Africa in the Super Eight stage. England, in comparison, had a smoother run in the Super Eights and won all their matches.

"It is not about how you get to the semifinals but about winning the next two games," Morkel said.

Chakravarthy, who has struggled in the last few games, had productive practice sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday. Morkel spoke about the spinner's routine ahead of the big semifinal.

"It's just a normal routine session with Varun. He enjoys having a single-wicket practice the day before the game where he can mentally go through his process," he said.

Morkel stressed that expectations of low totals against strong teams are unrealistic at this stage of the tournament.

"They are good teams and they play well. If you expect us to bowl teams out for 120 or 150, that is not always realistic. We are in the semifinals and have won games of cricket. The margins are small," he said.

The India bowling coach also reacted to the delay in Tuesday night's training session due to a lunar eclipse.

"I was told about the lunar eclipse and the session was pushed back. But the most important thing was the quality of work the players put in during the time they trained," he said.

With temperatures rising in Mumbai, Morkel said it remains uncertain how the Wankhede pitch will behave.

"To be honest, we are not quite sure how the wicket is going to play. It has suddenly become a lot hotter, so managing moisture and preventing the pitch from drying out will be important," he said.

The former South Africa pacer said last year's series win over England will have little relevance and described the Harry Brook-led side as a dangerous unit.

"England are a street-smart team with a lot of quality. Their batting goes deep, which makes them a very dangerous side," he said.

Morkel added that the toss could prove crucial if dew arrives in the second half of the game.

"I think dew is always a concern and the toss becomes important if it arrives. At Wankhede there is always that extra bit of bounce. The ball travels quickly and it is a relatively small ground, so you have to stay in the moment and compete every ball," he said.