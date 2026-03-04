Defending Champions India Take On 2022 Winners England In High-Stakes ICC T20 World Cup Semifinal At Wankhede Stadium |

Mumbai: Defending champions India meet 2022 champions England in the pulsating second semifinal of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

This will be the third straight semifinal between the two sides. England had a perfect semifinal in 2022, winning by 10 wickets with Jos Buttler playing a leading role with an unbeaten knock at the top, and eventually lifting their second title. India got the better of England in the 2024 semifinal and went on to win their second title.

Both sides have lost one game in the tournament. England lost at the same venue against the West Indies and also suffered a scare against Nepal. India lost to South Africa in Ahmedabad. They played one game at this venue against the USA and won. Overall, India have won 17 matches and lost 12 in the 29 T20Is played between the two sides. The record is 3-2 in favour of India in T20 World Cups.

India and England possess firepower in the top order, but they have not been at their best in the tournament. India's Abhishek Sharma has scored 80 runs in six matches, while Jos Buttler has been the biggest disappointment for England. Ishan Kishan and Phil Salt have played a couple of good knocks but have been inconsistent.

India seem to have sorted out their opening woes by introducing Sanju Samson at the top in the last two games, and he has responded well. His unbeaten 97 against the West Indies will give England jitters. Abhishek has fond memories of smashing 135 off just 54 balls against England at the same venue last year, which will boost his morale. Buttler will try to take inspiration from his 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal against the same opponents.

The middle order boasts firepower. England have Jacob Bethell, in-form skipper Harry Brook and inconsistent Tom Banton. All-rounders Sam Curran and in-form Will Jacks have been vital in the lower order, while Jamie Overton and Jofra Archer can also pack a punch in the death overs.

India have skipper Suryakumar Yadav in the middle order, who played a significant knock against the USA here. Tilak Varma has also relished the No 5 slot. All-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube are perfect finishers, with Axar Patel for support.

India have an edge in bowling with match-winners like Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy. Arshdeep Singh has also bowled well and will relish the Wankhede wicket, which offers true bounce. Chakravarthy has gone for runs and will hope to be at his best on Wednesday. Axar, Pandya and Dube also provide handy bowling options.

England will rely on Jofra Archer to provide early wickets, especially of Samson, while Jacks can start upfront to exploit Abhishek Sharma's weakness against off-spinners. Curran and Overton have bowled well, while leg spinner Adil Rashid will be key in the middle overs along with Liam Dawson.

Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

England: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.