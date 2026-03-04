 SA VS NZ T20 WC26 Semi-Final: South Africa Batting First After Santner Wins Toss In Ahmedabad
New Zealand have won the toss and put South Africa into bat in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final 1 in Ahmedabad. South Africa have named 3 changes to their XI for the semi-final clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Proteas are unbeaten in the tournament and will aim to make to successive finals.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 06:48 PM IST
article-image
New Zealand made one change to their playing XI with James Neesham coming in for Matt Henry.

NZ vs SA Playing XI

South Africa XI: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi

New Zealand XI: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

