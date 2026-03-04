SA VS NZ T20 WC26 Semi-Final: South Africa Batting First After Santner Wins Toss In Ahmedabad

ICC T20 WC26 Semi-Finals: South Africa To Face New Zealand After Pakistan Exit; England Await IND Vs WI Result | X

New Zealand have won the toss and put South Africa into bat in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final 1 in Ahmedabad. South Africa have named 3 changes to their XI for the semi-final clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Proteas are unbeaten in the tournament and will aim to make to successive finals.

New Zealand made one change to their playing XI with James Neesham coming in for Matt Henry.

NZ vs SA Playing XI

South Africa XI: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi

New Zealand XI: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson