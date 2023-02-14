Moomal Meher, teen going viral for playing shots like Suryakumar, gets cricket kit from Rajasthan BJP chief; Watch

Amid the headlines made by India’s women cricketers, a 14-year-old girl from the deserts of Rajasthan has stormed social media with her video showing her perfect cricketing shots in the dunes.

The girl is Moomal Meher who is a diehard fan of cricketer Suryakumar Yadav and follows her style.

Her village Shiv Sherpura Kanasar is around 100 km away from the district headquarters Barmer with almost no facilities for playing a game like cricket but still, the women’s cricket team of this village participated in the recently held Gramin Olympics and reached up to semi-finals at the district level.

Moomal's passion for cricket

With a family of 7 sisters and 2 brothers, Moomal also has nothing but a passion for cricket. Her father Mathar Khan is a farmer and cannot even afford shoes for her but her love for cricket is unstoppable. Moomal gets training from her cousin Anisa and teacher Roshan Khan.

Moomal's love for SKY

Moomal is on Instagram and posted this video. "I love cricket and am a fan of Suryakumar. I used to play cricket with Anisa and when she got selected for the Under 19 team, I also started taking it seriously. Now we practice daily with Roshan Bhai," said Moomal.

Anisa has played for the district in the Under-19 tournaments of Rajasthan Cricket Academy. "Moomal is playing extremely well and needs support. We have a good team here but no support from anywhere," said Anisa.

Moomal’s coach Roshan Khan who is a teacher said, "Moomal is a good all-rounder and her passion for cricket is amazing. Now as the video gets viral we are hoping for some support for her."

Rajasthan BJP chief sends cricket kit for Moomal

Moomal’s video is being shared widely and after watching the clip, the Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia sent a cricket kit for her and promised to support her.

"I am happy today. The cricket kit reached Moomal, the daughter of Barmer, who hit fours and sixes, Beti Khelo, go ahead, wish you all the best," tweeted Punia on Tuesday.

