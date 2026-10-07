Monkey Attacks, 'Neck-Bites' One Of Few Spectators At Salt Lake Stadium In Kolkata During India vs Uruguay Clash; VIDEO | X

A viral video shows a monkey attacking and appearing to bite a spectator on the neck during the India vs Uruguay football match at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium

Kolkata, October 7: A video has gone viral on social media from the India vs Uruguay international friendly at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday. The viral video shows a monkey harassing one of the few spectators in the stands during the iconic clash. The incident occurred as the match witnessed a very low fan turnout, despite the East Bengal Club announcing free tickets.

The incident was caught on camera when the monkey jumped upon an Indian football fan who was enjoying the India vs Uruguay match in the stands. The monkey jumps on the shoulder of the fan trying to bite him on his neck. The monkey appears to bite on the spectator's neck and flee the scene as he tried to hit the animal.

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The video of the incident is being widely shared on social media, a day after several videos surfaced showing the poor turnout at the stadium. While thousands of seats remained empty during the match, the monkey seemed to have found its own way into the stands.

The India vs Uruguay match ended with Uruguay beating India 6-1. The match was also halted for some time due to thunderstorm. Uruguay played more aggressively as the game resumed after 1-2 in favour of Uruguay.

The low turnout was surprising as East Bengal Club had offered limited number of complimentary tickets, while the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the West Bengal government had also taken steps to encourage fans to attend the game.

Kolkata is regarded as one of India's football hubs, where football following is said to be more than that of cricket. The empty stands are disappointing, particularly for the Indian football supporters.

The monkey's appearance at the stadium with crowd numbers low was an unexpected moment.