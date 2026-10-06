India vs Uruguay: Viral Video Shows Poor Turnout For Friendly At Salt Lake Stadium In Kolkata; Fans Disappointed | X

A viral video shows thin crowd outside Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium despite free complimentary tickets offered by East Bengal Club and efforts by the AIFF and state government

Kolkata, October 6: A video has gone viral on social media showing a low turnout of fans for the India vs Uruguay international friendly clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan which is popularly known as Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday. The stadium looks deserted even minutes before the match starts.

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A fan also shared a video from outside the stadium which shows more security personnel than the fans at the venue.

The fan shared the video with the caption, "Extremely low turnout for the international friendly against Uruguay. AIFF, state government has taken several measures to get in more fans. Kolkata regarded as mecca of Indian football has disappointed. The real fans of Indian football team should have turned out in numbers to cheer the Blue Tigers."

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East Bengal Club shared a post on social media on Monday ahead of the match and announced free complimentary tickets for the fans.

The shared the post and said, "A very limited quantity of complimentary tickets for the FIFA Men’s International Friendly football match to be played between India and Uruguay on 6th Oct 2026 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) will be available free of cost at the club office on 6th Oct 2026 from 1:00 pm onwards for the members and supporters on first come, first serve basis till the stock lasts and one ticket per head."

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The low attendance has disappointed Indian football fans, especially as Kolkata is widely regarded as the mecca of Indian football. Despite efforts by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the state government to bring more fans to the stadium, the response appeared disappointing.

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The match against Uruguay was an opportunity for Indian football fans to come together and cheer for the Blue Tigers against a strong international opponent. However, the empty seats in the stadium raised questions about the response to the national team's matches.