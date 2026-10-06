India Vs Uruguay: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu To Lead Blue Tigers, Darwin Nunez Starts For Visitors; Check Playing XIs | X

India captain Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will lead the Blue Tigers against Uruguay, with Darwin Núñez named in the visitors' starting XI for the international friendly at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium

Kolkata, October 6: India will face Uruguay in an international friendly at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, popularly known as Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata on Tuesday. India captain Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will lead the Blue Tigers, while Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has been named in Uruguay's starting XI.

The match is India's final fixture in the September-October FIFA international window. India will look to finish the series of friendlies on a positive note after drawing 1-1 against Panama and losing 4-0 to Brazil. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

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India Playing XI

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Captain), Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Pramveer, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Anirudh Thapa, Lalengmawia Ralte, Manvir Singh, Ryan Williams, Edmund Lalrindika and Ashique Kuruniyan.

India Substitutes: Albino Gomes (GK), Som Kumar (GK), Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK), Mohammed Sanan, Vikram Partap Singh, Macarton Nickson, Sahal Abdul Samad, Farukh Choudhary, Mehtab Singh, Jay Gupta, Bijoy Varghese, Ricky Meetei Haobam, Rahim Ali, Hmingthanmawia Ralte (Valpuia) and Irfan Yadwad.

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Uruguay Playing XI

Thiago Cardozo, Nahitan Nández, Santiago Mouriño, José María Giménez (Captain), Joaquín Piquerez, Rodrigo Zalazar, Emiliano Martínez, Rodrigo Bentancur, Maximiliano Araújo, Federico Viñas and Darwin Núñez.

Uruguay Substitutes: Santiago Mele, Cristopher Fiermarin, Guillermo Varela, Juan Rodríguez, Ronald Araújo, Juan Manuel Sanabria, Lucas Torreira, Facundo Bernal, Facundo Pellistri and Rodrigo Aguirre.

Read Also India Vs Uruguay Friendly: Why Uruguay Players Will Wear Special Pink Socks In Kolkata

India vs Uruguay Match Details

Match: India vs Uruguay, International Friendly

Date: Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

Kick-off: 7:30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV