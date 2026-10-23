Mona Agarwal Shatters World Record For Another Asian Para Games 2026 Gold In Women's 50m Rifle SH1

Mona Agarwal secured her second gold medal at the Asian Para Games 2026 |

Mona Agarwal won her second gold medal at the Games by setting a new world record in the women's 50m 3P SH1 shooting event. She scored 357.5 points to finish at the top of the competition. China's Cuiping Zhang won the silver medal, finishing 3.8 points behind Mona.

Mona Agarwal Breaks World Record

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Mona broke the previous world record of 356 points, set by Sweden's Anna Benson in July. She also surpassed the Asian record of 355.7 points, held by South Korea's Lee Yunri. China's Zhang Cuiping won silver with 353.7 points, while South Korea's Kim Miyoung took bronze with 344.4 points.

India's Avani Lekhara finished fourth with 333.2 points. She had been among the leading competitors but lost ground during the standing series. The SH1 category is for shooters with certain limb impairments who can support their firearms without a stand.

Earlier, Mona had won gold in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 event. She secured the title with a Games-record score of 250.0 points. Avani Lekhara won silver in the event with 249.6 points, adding to India's medal tally.

Before the Games, Mona had established herself among the leading shooters in the category with a strong international record. Her gold medal added another feather to her cap and strengthened India's presence in para shooting.