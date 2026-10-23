Asian Para Games 2026: India's Harvinder Singh, Vijay Sundi Clinch Men's Para Recurve Doubles Gold With Convincing 5-1 Victory Over China | X / @SportsArena1234

Nagoya: Harvinder Singh and Vijay Sundi clinched the gold medal for India in the para recurve men's doubles event at the Asian Para Games here on Friday, beating China 5-1 in the final at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square.

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The Indian duo shared the opening set with China after both sides shot 35. They then took control, winning the second set 37-36 and the third 38-36 to seal the title and take the match 5-1 on set points.

The Chinese pair of Yun Duo and Zhao Lixue could not keep up with the Indians' consistency in the closing two sets, as the latter consolidated their position in the pecking order with another top podium finish.

Indian archers Bhawna Choudhary and Pooja Jatyan, however, lost to China's Gao Zihan and Wang Xueqian 0-6 in the women's para recurve doubles final to settle for the silver medal.

The Indian women's pair lost all three sets, scoring 31, 30 and 29 points against China's 38, 35 and 39 at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)