Momin Saqib Debunks 'Fake News' That Indian Authorities Rejected His Visa Application

Pakistani social media influencer Momin Saqib | Twitter

Pakistani social media influencer Momin Saqib has cleared the air after a news that India has rejected his visa application for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 was doing rounds on social media. The social media influencer has rejected the claims that his visa was rejected by the Indian authorities. A news making rounds on the internet that the visa application of the social media influencer has been rejected.

The news that is making rounds that his visa application has been rejected is not true.

Momin Saqib took to his official social media account and said that the news that is making rounds that his visa application has been rejected is not true. He said, "There's news circulating that my Indian visa got rejected. Just to clear the air, I haven't even applied yet! I'd also like to take this opportunity to emphasize on the importance of fact-checking & verifying news from authentic sources before spreading misinformation."

There were reports that the social media influencer had applied for a visa to India

There were reports that the social media influencer had applied for a visa to India to watch the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 that is being held in the country from October 5. There were rumours that the Indian authorities had rejected the visa application of Momin Saqib and also other Pakistani social media influencer, including the famous YouTuber Ducky Bhai.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ducky Bhai also rejected the claims that his visa application was rejected

Ducky Bhai also rejected the claims that his visa application was rejected. He also said that he had not applied for a visa to the country. Pakistan Cricket Team arrived in India on Wednesday (September 27). the team arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. The team received a warm welcome from the Indian fans at the airport and also at the hotel. The players are praising the Indian welcome and the hospitality they received on their arrival in the country.

Pakistan is scheduled to play its first match against Netherlands on Friday (October 6) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. India and Pakistan will face each other on Saturday (October 14) at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)