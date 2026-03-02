Mohsin Naqvi's PCB Slaps Shocking ₹16 Lakh Fine On Salman Agha & Co After Pakistan's ICC T20 WC26 Exit

Pakistan Cricket Team | X

Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Mohsin Naqvi is taking strict action following the team's exit from the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Pakistan crashed out in the Super 8 stages and also suffered a humiliating loss to India. The Men in Green were largely unconvincing, managing to beat only Sri Lanka among the top 10 teams in the ICC rankings.

Now as per Pakistani media reports, Salman Agha & Co are set to pay financial penalty for their struggles. While a meltdown over poor performances are expected, it is unheard of financial sanctions being imposed on players. Agha and his side are reportedly being fined PKR 5 million (₹16 Lakh) following their exit from the tournament.

It is important to note that centrally contracted Pakistan cricketers currently earn substantial sums each year. An A-category player is entitled to a monthly retainer of PKR 4.5 million (approximately ₹13.5 lakh) along with an additional PKR 2.07 million (around ₹6.2 lakh) as their share of ICC revenue. Players in the B category receive PKR 3 million per month (about ₹9 lakh) and PKR 1.5525 million (roughly ₹4.65 lakh) from the ICC pool.

Meanwhile, C-category players are paid PKR 1 million monthly (around ₹3 lakh) plus PKR 1.035 million (approximately ₹3.1 lakh) as ICC share. Those in the D category earn PKR 750,000 per month (close to ₹2.25 lakh) and PKR 517,500 (around ₹1.55 lakh) from ICC revenue. These figures exclude match fees. Notably, for the central contracts cycle running from July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026, no cricketer was placed in the A category.

India's qualification for the semi-final will further add salt to Pakistan's wounds. PCB are likely to take more action with the futures of Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan and Salman Agha all in doubt.