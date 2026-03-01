 India Qualify For T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final, To Face England At Mumbai's Wankhede On March 5
HomeSportsIndia Qualify For T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final, To Face England At Mumbai's Wankhede On March 5

India Qualify For T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final, To Face England At Mumbai's Wankhede On March 5

India have booked their place in the semi-final for the third consecutive time with a stunning victory over West Indies on Sunday. Chasing 196 in a 'quarter-final', Samson's 97 powered India to a 6-wicket win in Kolkata. The Men in Blue will now head to Mumbai, where they will play England in the semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium on March 5.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, March 01, 2026, 11:30 PM IST
article-image
India to face England at the iconic Wankhede in the T20 WC semi-final |

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

Semi-Final 1: South Africa vs New Zealand, March 4 - Kolkata

Semi-Final 2: India vs England, March 5 - Mumbai

India began their campaign at the Wankhede Stadium on February 7 when they clinched a victory over the USA in the group stage. Since then the Mumbai venue has not hosted a India match. However, the iconic venue was pencilled for India's semi-final, should they qualify and not face Pakistan.

Pakistan were knocked out on Saturday, while the Men in Blue made it to the semis with a record chase on Sunday. They will face off against Super 8 Group 2 toppers England, who won all three games. In fact, England like India are two-time champions in T20 World Cups. They last won the tournament in 2022, where they defeat India in the semi-final at Adelaide.

IND VS WI T20 WC26: Sanju Samson Comes Clutch At Eden Gardens, Slams Unbeaten 97 To Seal Semi-Final...
article-image

India have painful memories from their 2016 semi-final defeat to the West Indies at the Wankhede. Only Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah remain from that group but will aim to turn it around and make history. A sell out crowd is expected as is the case wherever India play.

