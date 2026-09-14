Mohsin Naqvi Spotted In Stadium As India Win Women's Asia Cup 2026; Rajeev Shukla Also Present | X

India Women's Cricket Team have won the Women's Asia Cup 2026 after beating Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final in Dubai. As the Indian team celebrates its title triumph, ACC president and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has been spotted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium with BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla also present in the stands.

Naqvi's presence has immediately brought back memories of last year's men's Asia Cup controversy, when India refused to accept the trophy from him after defeating Pakistan in the final. Naqvi was also the ACC president and PCB chairman at the time.

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The presence of both Naqvi and Shukla has added further interest to the trophy presentation following India's latest Asia Cup triumph. Reports before the final had already indicated that Naqvi was expected to attend the closing ceremony and could present the trophy to the champions.

India produced a dominant performance in the final. After posting 183/5, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side bowled Sri Lanka out for 111, winning by 72 runs. Shafali Verma scored 68 and Smriti Mandhana made 59, while Sree Charani took four wickets.

With Naqvi now spotted at the venue and Shukla also in the stands, attention is firmly on the post-match presentation and whether India will collect the Asia Cup trophy from Naqvi.