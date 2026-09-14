Mohsin Naqvi Leaves Dubai Stadium In Humiliation After Crowd Chant 'Trophy Chor, Trophy Chor'; VIDEO Viral | X

Dubai, September 13: Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President and Pakistan Minister Mohsin Naqvi left the Dubai International Stadium after series of humiliation faced by him after India beat Sri Lanka in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 final on Sunday. Naqvi was present at the stadium to present the trophy to the winning team and India Women's Cricket Team refused to accept the trophy from him.

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This was not the only humiliation which was faced by him at the stadium. Naqvi was seen rushing out of the stadium after crowd started chanting, "Trophy Chor, Trophy Chor" in the stands after spotting the Pakistani minister.

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The video shows the crowd calling him trophy thief and Mohsin Naqvi is seen leaving the stadium in a hurry. Mohsin Naqvi was also present on stage during the post-match presentation ceremony where he was spotted smiling shamelessly after ruining India's trophy moment.

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Another video shows Mohsin Naqvi rushing to his car, sitting on the front seat and leaving the venue in a rush. Naqvi reportedly arrived at the stadium with the intention of handing the trophy to the winning team, however, he had to leave the stadium after presenting medals to the runner up team Sri Lanka.

The presentation ceremony concluded after the medal distribution only. There are several reports circulating on social media that BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla tried to intervene and calm the situation, however, Naqvi was adamant to present the trophy himself. The Indian team was not ready to receive the trophy from him, so he had to leave the stadium in humiliation.

A video also shows several Pakistani fans hailing Naqvi for his cheap tactics. They were seen in the video saying, "Good job Sir. Chief Selector Zindabad. They don't deserve the trophy."