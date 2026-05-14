Mohammedan SC Face Relegation Or Survival Showdown Against Mumbai City FC In Must-Win ISL Clash

Kolkata: Relegation-threatened Mohammedan Sporting Club will face an absolute do-or-die battle for their Indian Super League survival as they welcome title-chasing Mumbai City FC for a high-stakes clash in their Indian Super League 2025-26 fixture at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Friday, May 15, 2026.

The match will kick off at 19:30 IST, and will be streamed live on FanCode and telecast on Sony Sports TEN 2.

The Black and White Brigade are fighting for survival and will look to leverage their home support to orchestrate a massive upset to stay afloat, knowing that anything less than a win will confirm their relegation. Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC arrive aiming for a clinical away performance and a move up to the second spot.

Mohammedan Sporting will aim to build on their recent performances following a challenging 1-3 defeat away to Kerala Blasters FC. Under the guidance of head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo, the Kolkata outfit have shown glimpses of attacking promise, but have struggled to find any consistent rhythm.

Their fate hangs by the thinnest of threads, and the mathematical equation is absolute: if Mohammedan SC lose or draw, they are relegated. They have to win at any cost. A much-needed victory would take them to six points, desperately keeping their slim survival hopes alive ahead of the final run-in.

They have conceded 26 goals, the most in the ISL, while scoring a league-low seven, and are yet to secure a single victory this season.

For the hosts, top goalscorers Mahitosh Roy (two goals) and Thokchom Adison Singh (two goals), alongside leading assist providers Hira Mondal (one goal, two assists) and Lalngaihsaka (two assists), will be key players to watch, though they will have to navigate the fixture without the suspended Amarjit Singh.

Head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo underscored the fixture’s significance, emphasising the importance of home advantage and pledging to fight until the very end to keep their survival hopes alive.

“Our plan is that we approach every match with the objective to win the game. But sometimes the circumstances are beyond our control. The good thing is that this game we are playing at home and we don't have to travel,” Wadoo stated. “We will have hope till the end. Because we still have two games, if we can reach nine points, Chennaiyin FC also have nine points, we have to fight, and this match is very important for us. We have been fighting since the beginning and we promise to fight until the end.”

Defender Pukhrambam Dinesh Meitei expressed his readiness and focus ahead of the crucial contest. “Now everything is fine,” he noted confidently. “I am ready for tomorrow's match against Mumbai City FC. We will have to give our everything and win our remaining two matches. The team is motivated to perform at their best and win tomorrow.”

Mumbai City FC, meanwhile, travel to Kolkata hoping to bounce back from a frustrating 1-2 home defeat against East Bengal FC.

Occupying seventh place with 19 points from 11 matches (5W, 4D, 2L), Mumbai City FC will view this fixture as a prime opportunity to arrest a recent slide. The Islanders are remarkably winless in their last four league games (D2, L2), with their last victory coming nearly 40 days ago on April 5 against Odisha FC.

However, a win on Friday would elevate them to 22 points, vaulting them straight back into second position and firming up their title credentials.

The visitors will draw massive confidence from their away form, having collected 11 of their 19 points on the road (W3, D2, L1), giving them the second-best away record in the league.

They will look to the creative midfield presence of Joni Kauko (two assists) and Brandon Fernandes (two goals, one assist), alongside the dynamic attacking duo of top scorer Lallianzuala Chhangte (four goals) and Noufal P.N (three goals, one assist), to spearhead their attacking transitions and unlock the hosts’ defence.

Head coach Petr Kratky highlighted the non-negotiable need for maximum points and warned his side against underestimating their resilient opponents. “It's very simple. We have two games to go, six points. We have to win. There's no other way. If we want to achieve our targets, then we have to win the next two games," Kratky stated. "Mentality will be the big thing. We cannot underestimate them because they are at the bottom of the ladder; they can hurt us on counter-attacks and set pieces. We have to make sure our energy, our fight, and our desire to win is there from the first minute to the last.”

Forward Jorge Ortiz reinforced the squad's motivation heading into the business end of the season, urging the team to focus purely on their own game rather than the league table.

“We don't need to check the standings or anything else. We just need to focus on ourselves and win the next two games and we'll see," Ortiz noted. "The last two games for us were very good and we deserved a better result. Now our target is the next one against Mohammedan; to win, keep the same mentality, and play the same way.”

Mumbai City FC have completely dominated this fixture. The Islanders boast a flawless competitive record against this opponent, having won all four of their previous meetings across all competitions and failed to concede in three of those matches. Their most recent clash in January 2025 saw the Islanders secure a commanding 3-0 home victory in Mumbai.

Friday’s fixture at Kishore Bharati Krirangan carries immense weight for both sides. Pre-match analysis heavily favours the Islanders. On the other hand, for Mohammedan SC, there is no tomorrow. An upset would inject hope into their stuttering campaign, but a draw or defeat would definitively confirm their relegation.