First Win As MI Captain! Jasprit Bumrah Leads Mumbai Indians To Thrilling Victory Over Punjab Kings In IPL 2026 | X

Dharamshala, May 14: Jasprit Bumrah registered his first victory as captain of Mumbai Indians as MI pulled off a thrilling six-wicket win over Punjab Kings in their IPL 2026 clash. Chasing a challenging target of 201, Mumbai Indians reached 205/4 in 19.5 overs thanks to a brilliant unbeaten knock from Tilak Varma, who anchored the chase with 75 runs off just 33 balls.

After Punjab Kings posted 200/8 in 20 overs, Mumbai got off to a quick start through Ryan Rickelton, who smashed 48 off 23 balls with four fours and four sixes. Rohit Sharma scored 25, while Tilak Varma completely shifted the momentum in MI’s favour with aggressive strokeplay during the middle overs.

Punjab bowlers managed to pick up wickets at regular intervals, but Tilak remained calm under pressure. Will Jacks provided the finishing touch with a quick unbeaten 25 off 10 deliveries as Mumbai crossed the target with one ball remaining.

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Earlier, Punjab Kings were powered by Prabhsimran Singh’s explosive 57 off 32 balls and useful contributions from Azmatullah Omarzai and Xavier Bartlett. However, Mumbai bowlers pulled things back after a strong start from PBKS.

The victory was a memorable one for Jasprit Bumrah, who captained Mumbai Indians to a successful chase for the first time in the IPL. Mumbai Indians are already out of the Playoffs race, however, the victory will help them end the IPL 2026 season on a positive note.