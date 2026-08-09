Mohammed Siraj Unleashes 3 Sixes In Final Over To Help India Win Warm Up Match In Blistering Cameo | VIDEO

Mohammed Siraj produced a stunning late assault as India defeated Sri Lanka XI by six wickets in their three-day practice match on Sunday. With India needing 23 runs from the final two overs, the game appeared to be heading towards a draw. Siraj, however, turned the match on its head with a sensational display of power-hitting.

Siraj began the onslaught in the 44th over by smashing Sonal Dinusha for a six. The India pacer then targeted Keshara Nuwantha in the final over of the day, hitting three sixes in spectacular fashion. His explosive hitting ensured that India completed the chase with four balls to spare.

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The 31-year-old remained unbeaten on 32 off just 15 deliveries. His innings included four sixes and came at a crucial stage when India needed quick runs to force a result. Siraj’s unexpected batting heroics provided a thrilling finish to what had been a closely contested practice game.

Siraj, a fast bowler, is often ridiculed for his batting, usually batting as a tailender. With the game of no consequence, he was promoted ahead and given the free reign to attack, which he did in spectacular style.