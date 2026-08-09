'Playing Football Instead Of Cricket': Rishabh Pant Kicks Ball Away After Bowler Repeatedly Bowls Wide During Practice Match | VIDEO

Rishabh Pant put his football skills to work on Day 3 of the practice match between India and Sri Lanka Cricket. After playing out 20-odd balls, Pant returned to his aggressive best and struck three sixes as India set on course for their target.

With bowlers coming under punishment, spinner Dilum Sadeera who was hit for a six, deliberately bowled wides well outside the leg stump. Unbothered by the same, Pant kicked them away hilariously, with the video of the same goig viral on social media.

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Having been dismissed cheaply in the first innings, Rishabh Pant curbed his attacking instincts dramatically in the second. The left-hander defended his first 21 balls, not trying to score and only survive at the crease. That approach, alien to Pant, even drew reaction from Gautam Gambhir in the dressing room.

He then went back to his old ways, smashing Keshara Nuwanta for a maximum. Dilum Sudeera was also taken for a six of just his second delivery. Trying to go unscathed, he deliberately bowled wide outside the leg stump. Pant, hilariously, kicked the ball away multiple times, much to the amusement of himself and the commentators.