Mohammed Siraj Surges To No. 1 in ICC ODI Bowlers' Rankings

Mohammed Siraj. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has become the No.1 ranked bowler in ODI cricket, according to the latest ICC bowlers' rankings. The right-arm speedster's fiery spell in the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka on Sunday in Colombo played a significant role in taking him to the top again.

The 29-year-old was at his absolute best during the Asia Cup 2023 summit clash against Sri Lanka, becoming the first Indian bowler to take four wickets in an over. Out of his six wickets, four came in the 4th over of the innings as he dismissed Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva and Charith Asalanka to leave the hosts at 12-5.

His next two wickets were those of Dasun Shanaka and Kusal Mendis to reduce the Island nation to 33-7. The Hyderabad-born speedster finished Asia Cup 2023 with 10 scalps at 12.2 apiece. As a result, he leapfrogged the likes of Josh Hazlewood, Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, and Mitchell Starc from No. 9 to the top.

It's worth noting that Siraj topped the ICC ODI bowling rankings earlier this year before Josh Hazlewood toppled him.

India to continue their 2023 World Cup preparations with ODI series against Australia:

Having won the Asia Cup 2023, India will move on to face Australia in a three-match ODI series. It will be the final dress rehearsal for both teams before the showpiece event on October 5th. The Men in Blue will look to replicate their success in 2011, when they lifted the trophy on the home soil.

India and Australia will also face one on October 8th in Chennai another to get their World Cup campaign.