Mohammed Shami Acquitted By Alipore Court In ₹1 Lakh Cheque Bounce Case Filed By Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan

Mohammed Shami Acquitted By Alipore Court In Cheque Bounce Case Filed By Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan Over ₹1 Lakh | IANS

Kolkata: Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami has been acquitted by the Alipore Court in a cheque bounce case filed by his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan.

Jahan had alleged that a Rs 1 lakh cheque issued by Shami towards household expenses had bounced.

Delivering its verdict on Wednesday, the court acquitted Mohammed Shami of all charges.

Speaking to IANS, Shami’s advocate, Salim Rahman, said, “Cricketer Mohammed Shami has been acquitted in the four-year-old case which was filed by his wife.”

He said the matter was heard at the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court in Alipore on Wednesday, where Shami was cleared of all charges.

It may be noted that, in 2018, Hasin Jahan alleged that Shami had issued her a cheque worth Rs 1 lakh towards household expenses, which later bounced after being deposited in a bank.

She later approached the court and filed a case against Shami.

In addition to this case, she also filed multiple complaints against Shami and his family members.

On Wednesday, Shami appeared in court.

Speaking to the media after the verdict, he said he knew it would go in his favour because he had done nothing wrong.

“I have paid every rupee that I was required to pay. Whether on or off the field, I always strive to handle every situation to the best of my ability,” he said.

Shami is currently representing Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League but has remained in the headlines in recent years due to ongoing personal and legal disputes with his estranged wife.

The legal battle between Shami and Hasin Jahan over maintenance and alimony is still ongoing.

Under directions from the Calcutta High Court, Shami currently pays Rs 1.5 lakh per month to Hasin Jahan and Rs 2.5 lakh towards the care and upbringing of their daughter.

Hasin Jahan later moved to the Supreme Court, arguing that the amount was insufficient to meet household expenses.

The apex court issued notices to both Shami and the West Bengal government.

During proceedings, the court also questioned whether Rs 4 lakh per month was inadequate for the upkeep of a mother and daughter.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)