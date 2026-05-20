FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran Players Caught In Visa Uncertainty Amid US-Iran Tensions

Iran Players Caught In Visa Uncertainty Amid US-Iran Tensions | X

Iran football team have suffered another setback ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026. With less than three weeks left before their opening match, the team are still waiting for US travel visas despite beginning their final phase of preparations. The uncertainty has added fresh concerns to a campaign already affected by political tensions and off-field complications. Iran officials remain hopeful of a resolution, but time is beginning to tighten.

As reported by Iran's Mehr News, the team departed Tehran for Turkey earlier this week to begin a training camp in Antalya. Iran is expected to play friendly matches and continue tactical preparations while waiting for clarity on the visa situation.

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Head coach Amir Ghalenoei travelled with a provisional 30-member squad, which will later be trimmed to 26 players before the tournament starts on June 11. Iran are scheduled to open their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against New Zealand on June 15 in Los Angeles. Group G also includes Belgium and Egypt.

The visa issue arrives after months of mixed messaging and uncertainty around Iran's participation. Earlier this year, Donald Trump questioned whether Iran should participate, citing safety concerns amid ongoing tensions. Days later, he appeared to soften his stance and backed the team's involvement, saying: "Let them play."

FIFA, meanwhile, has repeatedly maintained that Iran would compete in the tournament as scheduled. Iran's football federation has also sought guarantees regarding security, travel arrangements and visa clearances for the full delegation. Federation president Mehdi Taj recently held discussions with FIFA officials over the matter and expressed confidence that a solution would be reached.