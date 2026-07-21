Mohammed Azharuddin Condemns Detention Of Rahul Gandhi From Outside PM Modi's Residence In Delhi | VIDEO |

Hyderabad, July 21: Former Team India Captain and Telangana Minister Mohammed Azharuddin on Tuesday condemned the detention of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi by Delhi Police. Rahul Gandhi was detained while he was protesting outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mohammed Azharuddin shared a post social media and said, "I strongly condemn the detention of Hon’ble LoP Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji. Detaining the Leader of Opposition for peacefully standing with students reflects a deeply worrying intolerance towards democratic dissent. The concerns of our youth deserve dialogue and justice, not force. We will continue to stand with every student whose voice deserves to be heard."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rahul Gandhi was detained by the Delhi Police along with Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav and several other Congress leaders and workers. They were demanding accountability and resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A video has gone viral on social media in which it can be seen that the Police is trying to forcibly remove Rahul Gandhi from the site, they were also seen carrying him to the bus. Rahul Gandhi can be heard in the video, saying, "Democracy in india is happening right now" while lying on the ground and resisting the police force.

Rahul Gandhi was later seen being taken in a bus after being detained by the police from the protest site at Lok Kalyan Marg.