Mohammed Aimen Stars As SC Delhi Secure Historic First-Ever ISL Victory With 2-0 Win Over Kerala Blasters

Mohammed Aimen starred with a goal as SC Delhi secured their first-ever victory in the Indian Super League, defeating Kerala Blasters FC 2-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, April 5, 2026. |

New Delhi, Sunday, April 5, 2026: Mohammed Aimen starred with a goal as SC Delhi secured their first-ever victory in the Indian Super League, defeating Kerala Blasters FC 2-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, April 5, 2026.

The result lifts SC Delhi to 12th place with five points from six matches, while Kerala Blasters FC remain at the bottom of the table with just one point from seven matches. Aimen was adjudged Player of the Match for his decisive contribution.

The contest began at a lively tempo, with both sides engaging in end-to-end action early on. Left winger Aimen tested Kerala Blasters goalkeeper Arsh Anwer Shaikh in the 10th minute, while center-back Fallou Ndiaye produced a crucial defensive intervention moments later to deny the Delhi forward. At the other end, Nora Fernandes made an outstanding save to keep out Nihal Sudheesh from close range.

Both goalkeepers were kept busy as the half progressed. Ousmane Fané and Matija Babovic went close for the hosts, while Kévin Yoke tested Fernandes with a powerful effort from distance. Despite the attacking intent from both sides, clear chances were limited.

The breakthrough came in the 36th minute through an impressive team move. Rafael Ribeiro initiated the attack with a long ball into the right channel, finding Lamgoulen Semkholun, who surged forward and squared it perfectly for Aimen to guide into the net and hand SC Delhi the lead.

Kerala Blasters attempted to respond before the break, but failed to convert their opportunities as the hosts carried their advantage into half-time.

The second half saw Delhi maintain their attacking intent, with midfielder Abdul-Halik Hudu going close early on. Kerala Blasters gradually grew into the contest and created a series of chances, particularly through Yoke and Ndiaye, but lacked the finishing touch in the final third.

Fernandes remained a standout performer in goal for the hosts, denying efforts from Ebindas Yesudasan and Vibin Mohanan, ensuring Delhi’s slender lead remained intact.

The Tuskers’ hopes suffered a setback in the 84th minute when their center back Aibanbha Kupar Dohling was sent off for bringing down Augustine Lalrochana as the last defender.

SC Delhi capitalised on the numerical advantage deep into stoppage time. In the 90+7 minute, Lalrochana led a swift counterattack before setting up Matija Babovic, who finished calmly to seal a 2-0 victory.

The final whistle confirmed a historic result for Sporting Club Delhi, as they claimed their first three points in the ISL with a composed and clinical performance at home.