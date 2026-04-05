CSK Top Order Crumbles In 251 Chase, Sanju's Horror Run Continues In IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings are staring at an embarrassing result at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Hosts RCB blasted the highest total of IPL 2026, smashing 250/3 thanks to Tim David's 25-ball 70. In response, CSK's top 3 were dismissed inside the powerplay, slipping to 30/3. Sanju Samson's poor run since moving to CSK continued, as he added just 9 to his score.

Needing a fast start, CSK's innings begin to unravel in the very first over as Jacob Duffy had Ruturaj Gaikwad out for 7. Ayush Mhatre was dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar next over, before Sanju Samson joined them back in the hunt in the third.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, riding on the big-hitting brilliance of Tim David and Rajat Patidar, RCB posted the highest score of IPL 2026 on Sunday against arch-rivals CSK. In an evening that turned into a six-hitting contest, the hosts blasted 250/3 batting first at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB hit a staggering 19 sixes, with 97 runs coming in the last five overs.

With Rajat Patidar at the other end, David completely took charge of the innings, launching eight sixes to power RCB to a massive total of 250. As the pitch flattened out, stroke-making became increasingly easier, allowing the batters to play freely. Patidar also impressed with six sixes of his own, but saw less of the strike in the closing stages as David dominated the scoring.