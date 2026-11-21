Mohammad Rizwan Left Out of Pakistan's Central Contracts | X

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has been left out of the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) latest men's central contracts for the 2026-27 season. His omission comes amid an ongoing investigation by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) into allegations involving him and fellow cricketer Imam-ul-Haq.

Rizwan Faces NCCIA Investigation

The controversy reportedly began following Pakistan's Test tour of England, where the team suffered a 0-3 series defeat. Allegations surfaced over the leaking of confidential team information and dressing-room matters during the tour. The controversy led the PCB to conduct an internal inquiry before the NCCIA also became involved.

According to reports, Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq were questioned as part of the investigation. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said on November 13 that the investigation was nearing completion. He also revealed that the agency had sought further clarification from Rizwan before completing its findings.

The PCB announced its latest contracts on November 21, with Babar Azam and Salman Ali Agha being the only players to receive contracts in both the Test and ODI categories. Several established names, including Rizwan, Shan Masood and Saim Ayub, were missing from the list. The contracts will remain in place until the middle of 2027.