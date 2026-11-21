Rishabh Pant’s Cheeky Reply During Controversial Gill DRS Review |

A DRS review involving Shubman Gill created a tense moment between India and New Zealand. While Gill survived an LBW appeal against Nathan Smith, Rishabh Pant's cheeky reply to the New Zealand players added more drama to the incident.

The incident took place in the 108th over when Smith bowled a delivery that came back in and hit Gill on the pads. The on-field umpire raised his finger, but Gill did not immediately ask for a review.

Instead, he turned towards Pant for a quick discussion before taking the review with just three seconds left on the timer.

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The third umpire examined several replays to check whether Gill had made contact with the ball. The UltraEdge showed a spike, confirming an inside edge. The third umpire asked for more replays before informing on-field umpire Richard Illingworth that the ball had touched the bat.

"I got a spike. Richard, I got bat involved," the third umpire said.

The on-field decision was overturned, allowing Gill to continue batting.

However, New Zealand players were not happy with the decision. They believed there was a gap between Gill's bat and pad and felt the batter should have been given out.

As the third umpire was checking the replays, one of the New Zealand players was heard saying, "Yeah, that's out. There's a little gap over there."

Another player then called out, "Kumar, can you see the gap?"

Pant quickly responded with a cheeky remark.

"Yeah, Kumar is not blind. Don't worry," he said with a smile.

The controversy continued even after the decision was announced. Nathan Smith approached Richard Illingworth for an explanation, while Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell also joined the discussion.

The New Zealand players appeared keen to understand why the decision had been overturned despite their belief that there was a gap between the bat and pad.

Gill later explained the reason behind the delay while speaking to New Zealand wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.

"I asked him if my bat was close to the pad or not," Gill said.

Gill was referring to his conversation with Pant before challenging the LBW decision. He wanted to check whether there was a possibility of an inside edge before using the review.