Mohamed Salah Criticises Liverpool After Aston Villa Loss, Says Club Must Return To 'Heavy Metal' Football Under Arne Slot

Mohamed Salah |

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah openly criticised the team on Saturday after their humiliating defeat against Aston Villa and said that the club must return to the "Heavy metal attacking football" style that made them successful under former manager Jurgen Klopp. Salah's comments came after another disappointing loss which has left Liverpool's hopes of qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League in danger.

The Egyptian forward, who will leave Liverpool FC at the end of the season, shared an emotional message on social media after the defeat. Salah said Liverpool have lost their identity and must once again become a team that opponents fear. He also said that the current style under manager Arne Slot is not matching the aggressive attacking football played during Klopp's time at the club.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He said, "I have witnessed this club go from doubters to believers, and from believers to champions. It took hard work and I always did everything I could to help the club get there. Nothing makes me prouder than that."

He further stated, "Us crumbling to yet another defeat this season was very painful and not what our fans deserve. I want to see Liverpool go back to being the heavy metal attacking team that opponents fear and back to being a team that wins trophies. That is the football I know how to play and that is the identity that needs to be recovered and kept for good. It cannot be negotiable and everyone that joins this club should adapt to it."

He also said, "Winning some games here and there is not what Liverpool should be about. All teams win games. Liverpool will always be a club that means a great deal to me and to my family. I want to see it succeed for long after I have moved on. As I’ve always said, qualifying to next season’s Champions League is the bare minimum and I will do everything I can to make that happen."

Salah has scored 257 goals for Liverpool and helped the club win six major trophies during his nine years at Anfield, including two Premier League titles and the Champions League trophy. Despite another difficult season, Salah said he will continue giving everything to help Liverpool qualify for next season's Champions League before leaving the club.