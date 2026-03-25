'I Will Be Leaving...': Mohammed Salah Announces Decision To End Anfield Stint After 9 Years | VIDEO

Mohammed Salah has announced his decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the current season. Salah, who holds numerous records in an illustrious 9-year stint posted an emotional tribute video confirming the decision. The 35-year-old had recently signed a contract extension, only to reach an agreement with Liverpool move to a new chapter in the summer.

"I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of this season. I wanted to start by saying that I never imagined how deeply this club, this city, these people would become part of my life. Liverpool is not just a football club," Salah said in an emotional video on his Instagram.

Signed from AS Roma in the summer of 2017, Salah has firmly established himself as one of the greatest players in Liverpool’s history, helping the club to two Premier League titles, the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and two League Cups, as well as an FA Community Shield.

His 255 goals in 435 appearances to date has the Egyptian sitting third on the Reds’ all-time leading goalscorers chart, winning the Premier League Golden Boot on four occasions in addition to a host of personal accolades.

I don't have enough words. The support you showed me through the best time of my career and you stood by me in the toughest time is something I will never forget and something I will take with me always. Leaving is never easy. You gave me the best time of my life. I will be always one of you. This club will always be my home. To me and to my family. Thank you for everything. Because of all of you, I will never walk alone," Salah added.