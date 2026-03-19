'So Nimbus The Cat Was Right': Nora Fatehi Reacts To Morocco's AFCON Win With Viral Post Amid Ban On Controversial 'Sarke Chunar' Song

Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi sparked fresh buzz on social media after sharing an Instagram story reacting to a dramatic twist in African football. The star posted a message saying, “So Nimbus The Cat Was Right After All,” after Morocco were belatedly awarded the Africa Cup of Nations title following a landmark ruling by Confederation of African Football that stripped Senegal of the championship.

The decision has been one of the biggest talking points in recent football discussions. CAF’s ruling overturned the earlier outcome of the tournament and officially handed Morocco the AFCON title, a development that stunned fans and triggered intense reactions across the football world. For many supporters of the Moroccan national team, the announcement felt like a long-awaited and dramatic reversal.

Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Nora’s Instagram story quickly went viral because of the unusual reference to Nimbus The Cat, an internet-famous animal known among fans for “predicting” football results. Over time, the cat gained attention online for making selections before major matches, with many supporters jokingly treating its picks as lucky omens. With Morocco now crowned champions, Nora’s post playfully suggested that the feline predictor had gotten it right once again.

Nora Fatehi's recent controversy

The timing of the story drew even more attention because it came amid controversy surrounding the song “Sarke Chunar,” which features Nora and has faced backlash in India. The track has been under scrutiny after authorities moved to ban it following complaints about its content, placing the actress in the middle of a heated debate online. As discussions around the song continue, her reaction to the AFCON twist added another layer to the ongoing conversation surrounding her.

Fans quickly shared screenshots of the Instagram story, with many praising Nora for celebrating Morocco’s triumph and referencing the viral football-predicting cat. Others noted the coincidence of the post arriving at a time when the actress was already trending due to the controversy around the song.

The unexpected AFCON decision and Nora’s playful reaction have combined to create a unique moment where sports, internet culture and entertainment intersected. As Morocco celebrates its newly awarded title and debates continue over the ruling, the viral story has ensured that Nora Fatehi remains part of the conversation dominating social media.