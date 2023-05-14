MitsuiShoji T20 Cricket League: Mumbai Police charge to third successive win

Sagar Mishra: Mumbai Police all-rounder Sagar Mishra (righ) receives the Man of the Match award from Anand Singh. |

Mumbai: Mumbai Police City Riders continued to enjoy another successful outing posting their third successive victory by handing Thane Marathas a 9-wicket defeat in their sixth round round match of the five-team double leg Mumbai Cricket Club (MCC) and Jwala Sports Foundation (JSF) organized MitsuiShoji T20 Cricket League (Season 9), played at the Police Gymkhana ground, Marine Drive.

Deciding to field first, Mumbai Police bowling attack destroyed the Thane Marathas innings reducing them to 89 all out in 17.2 overs. Veera Sigamani was the only batter to get 30 runs while Salman Khan 3 for 10, Deepak Shetty 3 for 14 and Sagar Mishra 2 for 13 were responsible to pick up the wickets. In repy, Mumbai Police City Riders easily chased down the target reaching 92 runs for the loss of for 1 wicket in just 6.2 overs. Sujit Nayak slammed an unbeaten half century knock of 53 runs (20-balls, 9x4,2x6) and all-rounder Sagar Mishra scored an unbeaten 37 runs (17-balls, 5x4,2x6) to guide Mumbai Police to a convincing victory.

Ajit Yadav: Bandra Heroes batsman Ajit Yadav (right) for hitting the most number of sixes (seven) in the match receives his prize from Anand Singh. |

Later in the day, Shivaji Park Warriors maintained their impressive winning run and defeated Bandra Heroes by 7 wickets. Batting first, Bandra Heroes were bowled out for 138 in 19.2 overs. Except for the solid batting of Ajit Yadav who struck an aggressive 81 runs (53-balls, 3x4, 7x6) none of the other Bandra batters were able to defy the rival bowlers and stay long at the wicket. Warriors bowlers Yash Dichalkar 3 for 13, Atharva Ankolekar 2 for 22 and Puneet Tripathi 2 for 23 shared the wickets.

Shivaji Park Warriors faced a bit of struggle before Yash Chavan 51 runs (33-balls, 2x43x6) and Atharva Ankolekar 50 runs (32-balls, 4x4,3x6) helped them to cross the winning line scoring 139 for 7 wickets in 16.3 overs. Akash Sharma 3 for 7 and Adarsh Singh 2 for 22 tried to put up a fight.

Shivaji Park Warriors stay atop the standing with the full 12 points from an all-win record, while Ghatkopar Jets with 8 points occupy the second position. Mumbai Police who scored their third win in 6 matches are placed third with 6 points followed by Thane Marathas who have 4 points from 6 matches. Bandra Heroes with a solitary win in 7 matches stay at the bottom with 2 points.

Brief scores: Thane Marathas 89 all out, 17.2 overs (Veera Sigamani 30; Salman Khan 3 for 10, Deepak Shetty 3 for 14Sagar Mishra 2 for 13) lost to Mumbai Police City Riders 92 for 1, 6.2 overs (Sujit Nayak 53* (20-balls, 9x4,2x6), Sagar Mishra 37* (17-balls, 5x4,2x6). Result: Mumbai Police City Riders won by 9 wickets.

Bandra Heroes 138 all out, 19.2 overs (Ajit Yadav 81 (53-balls, 3x4, 7x6); Yash Dichalkar 3 for 13, Atharva Ankolekar 2 for 22, Puneet Tripathi 2 for 23) lost to Shivaji Park Warriors 139 for 7, 16.3 overs (Yash Chavan 51 (33-balls, 2x43x6), Atharva Ankolekar 50 (32-balls, 4x4,3x6); Akash Sharma 3 for 7, Adarsh Singh 2 for 22). Result: Shivaji Park Warriors won by 3 wickets.