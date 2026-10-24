Mitchell Santner Furious Reaction Goes Viral After Jacobs Drops Vaibhav Sooryavanshi During Bracewell's Over

Mitchell Santner Furious Reaction Goes Viral |

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner was left furious after a costly fielding error gave Vaibhav Sooryavanshi a lifeline during Michael Bracewell’s over. What appeared to be a straightforward catching opportunity turned into a frustrating moment for New Zealand, with Jacobs failing to get even a hand to the ball at backward point.

Mitchell Santner fumes after Sooryavanshi drop catch

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The incident occurred when Bracewell bowled to Sooryavanshi, who attempted a lofted drive but sliced the ball off the cue end of his bat. It went towards backward point, where Jacobs had a chance to complete what looked like a relatively easy catch.

However, Jacobs ran backwards and failed to make contact with the ball. He subsequently indicated that the lights had affected his judgment, preventing him from tracking the ball properly.

Santner was visibly unhappy with Jacobs after the missed opportunity. Usually calm, the Mumbai Indians star lashed out in frustration with the video doing the rounds on social media.

Sooryavanshi struggles on comeback

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made a return to the playing XI but failed to make any impact. Batting at No.3, the left-hander chewed up eight deliveries and was dismissed on 4. The 15-year-old is used to batting in the field restrictions in the powerplay but struggled to put his hard hitting skills to use on a tricky surface.

India eventually sealed victory, thanks to efforts from Nitish Kumar Reddy and Tilak Varma. Varma remained unbeaten on 51 to guide India to 4-wicket win in the final over, handing them a 2-0 lead in the series.