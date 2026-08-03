Mitchell Marsh's Gigantic Six Off Mohammad Amir Forces Ball Change As It Lands On The Roof | VIDEO

Mitchell Marsh got off the mark in emphatic fashion by smashing Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir for a colossal six. The Australian all-rounder pulled a short ball over deep backward square leg with effortless power. The shot landed on the roof, forcing the umpires to call for a new ball.

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Marsh picked the length early and punished Amir's short delivery with a clean strike. The towering hit drew loud cheers from the crowd and quickly went viral on social media. It also brought back memories of his massive six at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium earlier this year.

The six underlined Marsh's reputation as one of Australia's most destructive power-hitters. His aggressive start put immediate pressure on Pakistan's bowling attack. With one swing, Marsh produced one of the standout moments of the match. Fans erupted in celebration as videos of the gigantic six quickly began circulating across social media.

Mitchell Marsh had lit up the IPL earlier this season for the Lucknow Super Giants and has been in sensational form for the Sunrisers Leeds in The Hundred. He hit 41 off 35 balls at Trent Bridge in a close 5-run loss for his side.

The Australian T20I captain is third on the list of leading run-getters in the competition this season, with 214 runs in his kitty in just 4 innings. Amir meanwhile bounced back to finish with figures of 2/20 in his 20 balls.

The Pakistan pacer was controversially signed as a 'local player' after earning a British passport through his wife.