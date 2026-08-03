Controversial Pakistan Spinner Usman Tariq Reveals Sunil Narine's Advice After Tim David Questioned His Bowling Action In The Hundred | VIDEO

Controversial Pakistan Spinner Usman Tariq Reveals Sunil Narine's Advice After Tim David Questioned His Bowling Action In The Hundred | X

Controversial Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq shared how former West Indies star Sunil Narine supported him after Australia batter Tim David questioned his bowling action during a recent men's The Hundred match. Tim David gestured "no-ball" after being dismissed by Tariq after he got out at an unplayable delivery.

Speaking on former Pakistan cricketer Fawad Alam's YouTube channel, Tariq said Narine called him and spoke to him for around 30 minutes. He also said that Narine told him not to react to the gestures made by opposition batters and instead stay focused on his bowling.

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"Sunil Narine called me and spoke with me for about half an hour. He said, 'Don't respond to the gestures they're making. Just keep doing what you're doing.' He also said, 'They're behaving like this because they can't figure you out or get the better of you right now. That's why they're acting this way.' He added that every batter who has made these kinds of gestures did so only after getting out. Narine explained everything to me very thoroughly," Tariq said on Fawad Alam's YouTube channel.

Tariq's bowling action has been questioned in the past, although he has previously been cleared to bowl after undergoing testing. The off-spinner's action once again became a talking point after Tim David questioned it during The Hundred.

Despite the attention, Tariq said Narine's advice helped him stay calm and continue focusing on his performances rather than the reactions from opposition players.