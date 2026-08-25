'Mission To Finish Football': Aaditya Thackeray Slams 'Absurdly High' Prices As Mumbai City FC Hit With 250% Rent Rise

X/AadityaThackeray, Mumbai City FC

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has taken fresh swipe at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The dig comes after reports that the civic body had slapped a massive 250% hike over the ₹10 lakh that Mumbai City paid per game two seasons ago. That would see the rent rise to a staggering ₹35 lakh per game.

"The bjp regime is set out on a mission to finish football in Mumbai. They believe that rather than promoting sports, it’s their job to hike the fees and push out football from the city, so that they can start leasing the ground to events and shows and earn money out of it. As a result, they’ve quoted an absurdly high rate of fees to @MumbaiCityFC for the @IndSuperLeague What a shame!," Aaditya Thackeray posted on X.

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The ISL season is expected to begin in October, with the club currently facing uncertainty over where it will host its home matches. With the club expected to play around 10 home matches, the steep increase could add a significant amount to its overall expenditure for the season.

As per Times of India, the club officials are concerned by the steep rise in rent and are in discussions with the civic body. Whether an agreement can be reached remains to be seen. Should there be no agreement, the ISL club could be forced out of the venue.

Read Also Mumbai City FC Could Be Forced Out Of Andheri Sports Complex After BMC Hikes Rent By 250%

Thackeray's post comes after he lead a protest to oppose the BMC approved development of a convention centre at the Neville D’Souza Football Ground in Bandra West, which would involve changing the existing use of the football ground.

The proposed redevelopment has faced opposition from sections of the football community and local residents, who have raised concerns over the loss of one of the city’s dedicated football spaces.