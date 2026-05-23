MI’s ESA Day At Wankhede Stadium: Mumbai Unites For 20,000 Children’s Dreams | X

Mumbai: Every year, ESA Day transforms the Wankhede Stadium into something far bigger than a cricket venue. This Sunday, May 24, as the Mumbai Indians take on Rajasthan Royals, over 20,000 children from underserved backgrounds, tribal communities, and villages across Mumbai, Maharashtra, and Gujarat — including 200+ children with special needs — will come together for the annual Education and Sports for All (ESA) initiative in partnership with Reliance Foundation, celebrating hope, inclusion, and the unifying power of sport.

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Envisioned by Mrs Nita M. Ambani, who remains the driving force behind the initiative and several transformative programmes in sport and education.

This year, for the first time, 100 visually impaired children from the National Association for the Blind (NAB), along with hearing buddies, will also be part of the experience.

Speaking ahead of the ESA game, Sachin Tendulkar said, _“The ESA Match at Wankhede is a special game for all of us. You don’t often get to play in front of a stadium full of children cheering for you — that energy is truly unique.

I still remember watching a match at Wankhede as a child in 1983, and the memories stayed with me forever. I’m sure these children will carry these moments with them for life, too.”_

What makes ESA truly special is how the entire city of Mumbai comes together to create this once-in-a-lifetime experience for thousands of children. From players and fans to volunteers, NGOs and partner organisations — everyone rallies behind the spirit of #OneFamily.

More than 500 BEST and private buses will transport children across Mumbai and Maharashtra, supported by medical teams, police personnel, traffic officers, over 2,000 volunteers from NGOs and Reliance, 1,00,000+ food boxes, and extensive on-ground support staff — all working together to create a safe, joyful and unforgettable day for every child.

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And when the children finally enter Wankhede, the loudest cheers are not just for boundaries or wickets, but for dreams, inclusion and the belief that sport can genuinely change lives.

Driven by Reliance Foundation and Mumbai Indians, ESA has consistently used cricket as a platform to inspire young minds and create access to opportunity through education and sport.

For one special afternoon, the energy of the IPL blends with the joy of thousands of children at the Wankhede Stadium, transforming it into a celebration of community, resilience, inclusion, and togetherness.

Over the past 16 years, Reliance Foundation’s ESA initiatives have impacted more than 29 million children across 28 states in India, nurturing talent, ambition, and holistic development through transformative sports and education programmes from the grassroots to elite level. At its heart, ESA is about inclusion, joy, hope, and giving every child the opportunity to dream through the power of sport and education.