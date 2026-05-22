'Now That You Guys Have Come…': Rohit Sharma's Funny Interaction With Young Fans Steal Hearts Ahead Of MI vs RR IPL 2026 Match | Video

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Amid growing buzz around the ongoing IPL 2026 season, Mumbai Indians’ veteran batter Rohit Sharma was recently spotted at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, where a lighthearted and heartwarming interaction with young fans quickly caught attention.

Rohit was walking through the airport premises when a group of excited children recognized him and approached for photos. Despite the rush of travel and the ongoing cricketing chatter around the IPL 2026 season, the MI star paused without hesitation and engaged with them warmly.

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In a playful moment that drew smiles from those nearby, Rohit jokingly told the kids, “Now that you guys have come, the rest will also come.” The remark, delivered with his trademark calm humor, sparked laughter among the group and eased what could have been a brief, rushed encounter into something more memorable.

What stood out most, however, was Rohit’s patience and ease. Even after the light banter, he ensured every child got a chance to click pictures with him. He adjusted his pace, posed for multiple photos, and made sure the young fans weren’t left disappointed.

As IPL 2026 discussions continue to build momentum, moments like these offer a softer reminder of the sport’s reach beyond stadiums and scoreboards, where a simple photograph can turn into a lifelong memory.